Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 206.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

