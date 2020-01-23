Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $103.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

