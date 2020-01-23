$87.55 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report sales of $87.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.96 million and the highest is $93.14 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $39.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $348.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.97 million to $372.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $353.90 million, with estimates ranging from $335.41 million to $372.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

GBDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 221,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,581. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

