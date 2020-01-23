804 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Acquired by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 180.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.52. 11,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $134.38 and a 52 week high of $169.40.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

