$790,000.00 in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $790,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

SYRS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.21. 176,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,763. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

