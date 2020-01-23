$77.84 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post $77.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the lowest is $75.93 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $296.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.04 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $285,763.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,303,217 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natera by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natera by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. 34,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Natera has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.