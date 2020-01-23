73,191 Shares in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,191 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Canopy Growth comprises 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,138 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $200,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,113,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,165,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

