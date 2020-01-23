57,075 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. 593,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

