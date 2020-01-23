$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.60 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.45 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

