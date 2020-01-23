$4.75 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report $4.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $7.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $19.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million.

HTGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,576. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

