$39.74 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to post sales of $39.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. Ooma posted sales of $34.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $150.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $150.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $165.87 million, with estimates ranging from $164.01 million to $168.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

OOMA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.24. 16,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,045. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,582 shares of company stock valued at $181,476. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 28.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ooma by 44.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.