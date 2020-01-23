$362.70 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post sales of $362.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.13 million. Euronav posted sales of $191.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $832.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.68 million to $837.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $989.05 million, with estimates ranging from $983.06 million to $995.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EURN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,938. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

