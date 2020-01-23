353 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $436,000.

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.91. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,321. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

