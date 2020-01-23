$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71. Lam Research posted earnings of $3.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $15.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.54 to $15.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.67. The stock had a trading volume of 519,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average is $245.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $315.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

