$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Biogen also posted sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Biogen stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.10. 1,571,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,800. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.91. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

