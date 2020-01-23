$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $390,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 423,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,693. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

