$24.32 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce sales of $24.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $24.76 million. Identiv posted sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $89.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.49 million to $89.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $102.10 million, with estimates ranging from $100.87 million to $102.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

INVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 88,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,357. The company has a market cap of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.00 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.