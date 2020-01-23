1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
FIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile
