1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FIF)

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

FIF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.