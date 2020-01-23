19,875 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $52.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

