196 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NVR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NVR by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NVR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,799.83.

NVR traded up $26.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,932.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,808.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,640.07. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,470.00 and a 1 year high of $3,957.13. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,818 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,603.12, for a total transaction of $6,550,472.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685,511.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

