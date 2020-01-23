1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.15, approximately 1,013 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

