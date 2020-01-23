17,702 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in WNS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $71.28 on Thursday. WNS has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.