1,737 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $43.72 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

