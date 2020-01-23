16,986 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,685. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

