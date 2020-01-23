16,861 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

