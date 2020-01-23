1,236 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

