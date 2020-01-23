$114.05 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post sales of $114.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.55 million and the lowest is $113.68 million. 8X8 reported sales of $89.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $439.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.95 million to $441.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $540.16 million, with estimates ranging from $528.40 million to $560.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. 8X8’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHT. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

8X8 stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 950,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.67. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.