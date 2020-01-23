1,111 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $192.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $193.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

