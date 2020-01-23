$102.13 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post sales of $102.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.90 million to $102.40 million. Neogen reported sales of $97.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.30 million to $426.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $450.13 million, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $453.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NEOG traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,354,977.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,512,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 326.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200,668 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 18.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,721,000 after acquiring an additional 121,899 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

