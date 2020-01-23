$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Moody’s posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

MCO traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,420. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,515 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,642,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $29,697,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

