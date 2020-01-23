$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $9.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.88. 118,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

