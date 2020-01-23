$1.31 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

