$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Garmin reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $101.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

