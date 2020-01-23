$0.83 EPS Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Paypal posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.89. 7,812,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

