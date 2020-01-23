$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.13. United Continental posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 5,918,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. United Continental has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at about $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 307.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

