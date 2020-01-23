$0.75 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,517,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 599,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,271,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,957 shares of company stock worth $8,641,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,585. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

