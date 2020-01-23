$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Globant reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.95. Globant has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

