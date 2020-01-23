-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.37). Beyondspring posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07).

BYSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

BYSI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,245. The company has a market cap of $440.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.31. Beyondspring has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

