-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akebia Therapeutics.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $943.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.