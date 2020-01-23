$0.43 EPS Expected for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCG BDC’s earnings. TCG BDC posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TCG BDC will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TCG BDC.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 341,430 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 373.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 250,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TCG BDC by 105.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TCG BDC by 468.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.17. 497,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,099. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.55%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

