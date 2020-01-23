$0.16 EPS Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,654. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

