-$0.10 EPS Expected for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Varonis Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

