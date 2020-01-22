Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,181,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 610,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

