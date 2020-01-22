Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,692 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

SPG stock opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

