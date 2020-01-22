Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 235 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

