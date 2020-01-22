Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 59,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,543.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.50.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

