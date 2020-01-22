Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.