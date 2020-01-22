ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0012 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $171.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

