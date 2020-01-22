ZTCoin (ZT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.27 or 0.05489018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033707 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127697 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001293 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

