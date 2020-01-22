Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $141.93. 4,693,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,171. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

